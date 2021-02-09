Trinny Woodall makes very rare appearance with daughter Lyla in birthday video The What Not To Wear star recently celebrated her birthday

Trinny Woodall made a surprise joint appearance with her daughter Lyla on Monday as the TV star celebrated her 57th birthday.

Trinny and 17-year-old Lyla starred in a Facebook Live video together, filmed in the back of a cab, and fans were delighted to be given a candid insight into the sweet bond – which included bickering about the dog's coat!

Lyla is Trinny's only child with former husband Johnny Elichaoff; the couple were married from 1999 until 2008. Sadly, however, Johnny took his own life in 2014.

It is clear mother and daughter are very close. In December, they sat down together for an interview with the Daily Mail, and spoke about their very different styles. Lyla even admitted she doesn’t always approve of her mum's fashion choices.

Trinny with her late ex-husband, Johnny Elichaoff

"I hate that grey jumper you have – the grey poloneck from Zara that you always wear," she told her mum. "It just looks weird."

Nevertheless, Trinny's wardrobe is a treasure trove for the teen, who frequently borrows items from her mum.

When Trinny was asked if there was anything she wouldn’t let her daughter borrow, Lyla quickly interjected: "Her Balenciaga leather jacket."

"Yes," Trinny conceded. "I just feel it's an expensive item and I'd not want you to lose it. Also I'm a lot taller than Lyla, so my maxi dressed are too long for her." "I'll get them taken up!" Lyla retorted with a smile.

Trinny and Lyla have a close relationship

Asked whether she is interested in designer clothes, the teen noted: "They look really cool, but there's no way I could ever afford them. They're so expensive, it's a joke. You can literally buy a car for the price of some things." She revealed that instead prefers to wear sportswear. "It's comfy. Comfort is key," she noted.

"I love that she's doing this chilled, casual, comfy thing," Trinny added. "It's not about obsessive body image, or about showing off. I think it's really refreshing."

