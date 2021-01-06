Trinny Woodall discusses 'horrible' coronavirus symptoms: 'I thought I was invincible' The star was diagnosed with COVID-19 after Christmas

Trinny Woodall gave fans an update on her health this week, as she revealed that she's recovering from COVID-19.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the makeup entrepreneur could be seen wearing a blue bathrobe and coughing.

MORE: Trinny Woodall shares heartbreak after her mother passes away

Sitting down in her dressing room as she spoke to the camera, the star's voice was a little hoarse as she greeted her followers. "Good morning all," she began.

"I haven't spoken to you properly since the new year so I want to wish you all a happy new year." The mum-of-one went on: "I'm just getting over a little bit of corona and I just haven't been up for chatting."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trinny Woodall shares details of coronavirus struggle

Trinny then said: "And then in England for those of you watching from abroad, we had a full lockdown last night… Made me think actually, I want to start my January first in a couple of weeks."

MORE: Trinny Woodall shares sweet video with daughter Lyla to announce exciting news

SEE: Trinny Woodall LOVES Ruth Langsford's favourite leather jacket

Going on to talk about her symptoms, Trinny said: "I did feel really horrible until about the middle of last night... and then I went back to sleep. Had a few days of feeling horrible."

The former What Not to Wear presenter revealed that she had picked up the virus at Christmas, despite taking precautions.

Trinny shared her health struggle with her Instagram followers

She said: "I thought I was invincible, and I was really careful in the household, wearing gloves and protective clothing, and in the end, I was wearing the mask, and I got it too."

She then went on to share what supplements she is taking to help, including magnesium to help with her sore muscles.

"I feel very, very tired, not the way I want to come fighting into January that's for sure," she added

The 56-year-old's followers were quick to share their sympathy, with their comments including: "Oh Trinny! I am so sorry to hear that you got the [virus emoji]. Get well soon and please take care. Sending you love," and: "Get well soon Trinny."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.