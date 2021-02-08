Jennifer Garner dons sky high heels while standing on roof for announcement The 13 Going on 30 actress looked insanely fit

Jennifer Garner has waited a long time to make this major announcement, but she couldn't have taken the spin on giving the announcement a proper red carpet unveiling any more hilariously.

To make her long awaited announcement, the 13 Going on 30 actress was decked out in full red carpet glamour including high heels, a long, fitted dress that perfectly accentuated her fit frame and a massive bracelet.

She pulled this look off while standing on a roof that seemed to be fairly high up.

Jennifer Garner shared this video of herself on a roof in high heels and full glam

The mother of three announced, alongside the stunning video clip: "Introducing...Coconut Whips - my favorite No Guilt treat by Once Upon a Farm. I’ve waited over a year to share my darling Coco and give her the red carpet debut she so creamily deserves."

Fans in the comments were floored by the clip that she shared to Instagram. One person wrote: "That’s one way to sell a product!" while another noted "Your captions are the best, Jennifer. You deserve this red carpet."

The gorgeous actress looked glamorous as ever, despite no red carpet in sight.

It's a far cry from her current garb, which is typically a little more… casual.

The actress has been opening up her home and her life throughout the pandemic and was sporting some nightwear as she shared a cooking video to Instagram recently.

Jennifer is clearly missing dressing up, or dressing at all - here is part of her ode to skinny jeans

Jennifer decided to get super comfortable for the social media segment and was wearing an oversized, flannel, nightdress, complete with fluffy slippers to whip up a batch of "biscones".

Her fans, famous and not, dived in to comment on her long, red and black nightwear with fellow actress Jennifer Love Hewitt demanding: "I need that nightgown ASAP!" and others mirrored her statement insisting they had to know where it was from. Jennifer didn't leave her fans hanging for long and let them know it’s origin: "LLBean, honey, all the way."

