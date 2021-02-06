Christina Anstead forced to defend her weight - see her video The star is going through a divorce

Christina Anstead wants everyone to know she's fit, healthy and feeling "fine".

The Flip or Flop star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday and while she was inundated with compliments, some of her fans voiced their concerns for her.

In the selfie in question, Christina, 37, was stood in the bathroom of her home and dressed in tight black jeans, a Chanel sweatshirt and chunky boots.

WATCH: Christina Anstead records message for fans defending her weight

The mum-of-three wasn’t smiling in the photo and some fans commented that she looked "sad" and others called her "thin".

There were several who asked if she was ok and there was enough concern for Christina to then address their worries.

She took to her Instagram Stories to let them know everything was ok.

Talking from her car she said: "So, people are commenting that I look really skinnier and I need to eat. This is actually the way that I’ve always weighed."

Christina's appearance in this photo left fans worried

Christina - who has three children, Taylor, 10, Brayden, five and one-year-old, Hudson and is going through a divorce from second husband Ant Anstead - then added: "You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight."

She signed off: “Don’t worry. Everything is fine.”

In the caption of another snapshot, she wrote: "Chill people - I eat, and I eat healthy."

Christina assured fans she's healthy

Christina has her own cookbook and recently opened up about how she changed her diet after discovering she had two health conditions.

She has Hashimoto's thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), as well as skin flare-ups caused by certain foods, so she has had to completely overhaul her wellness regime.

Christina is a proud mum-of-three

"I was over-caffeinating and under-eating," she wrote in the foreword of her book, The Wellness Remodel. "I lived on juices, protein bars, and coffee, and I was really scared of fats – any fats."

With the help of her nutritionist, Cara Clark, who co-wrote the cookbook with Christina, she has a healthy balanced diet.

"It's so important that I stay healthy and that my brain stays active," she said. "That way I'll be able to be on for all the kids and work."

