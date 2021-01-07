﻿
James Martin fans comfort TV star after sharing heartbreaking post

The Saturday Morning chef has reflected on the past 12 months

James Martin has raised a glass in memory of all the friends he has lost over the past year. Taking to his social media pages on Wednesday, the celebrity chef - who has been working hard amid the ongoing pandemic - posted a heartfelt tribute alongside a black and white picture of a cigar and a bottle of wine.

He wrote: "To friends lost and this last 12 months I have lost many... thank you for making me a better person... RIP."

The heartbreaking post came hours after he expressed his sadness over fellow chef and restaurateur Albert Roux's death.

"Such a sad start to the year... Albert Roux was a true titan of the food scene in this country and inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business," he said. "RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass... in fact the bottle to you and your brother and say thank you for everything. My thoughts to all the Roux family and friends."

Albert, the father of MasterChef star Michel Roux Jr., is best known for opening Le Gavroche in 1967, a restaurant which has been credited for changing the way Britons eat. He launched the restaurant with his younger Michel, who died last March aged 78.

James Martin posted this photo alongside his tribute

James' fans rushed to send heartfelt messages underneath his most recent post. One follower said: "What a lovely chap you are. Absolute credit to your mother! So down to earth in nature too - my family love watching your shows." Another remarked: "Sorry for your loss James. Fitting tribute."

A third post read: "Enjoy the wine and cigar and raise a glass to absent friends and stay safe you and all your teams."

