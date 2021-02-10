Jamie Oliver remembers late friend in heartbreaking post

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram this week to celebrate his friend John Hamilton's life, two years after he sadly passed away.

Sharing a carousel of old pictures showing the pair together, the chef wrote: "Cheers, guys I'm just toasting absent friends!....it's 2 years since the loss of my dear friend and art director John Hamilton at @penguinukbooks who worked so closely with me on all my cookbooks since day one."

"He supported my creative dreams when I was a young man with no success at all and he remained virulently loyal to me from then on.... a much-missed force and a wonderful Glaswegian creative," he continued.

"He commissioned 1000s of artists, illustrators, photographers and graffiti artists... John you are very much missed but your energy and influence surpasses you dear friend, we miss you so.... blessings to his family and friends today joxxx."

The pictures show both friends together through the years, but Jamie also shared a recipe from one of his cooking books, called Hamilton Squash, which was inspired by John.

Jamie shared several pictures of him and John together through the years

Jamie's friends reacted to the sweet post with mentor Gennaro Contaldo writing: "Beautiful memories we all miss him." A second added: "Much love Mr O, to you and all Johns family. What a brilliant and lovely man, so glad I got to work and travel with him. I'll be raising a glass this evening too xxxx."

John was found dead at his Essex home in 2019. An inquest into his passing later confirmed the cause of death was alcohol toxicity.

Jamie and Jools pictured with their two sons

At the time, Jamie paid tribute to the art director, calling him "a legend" and "a great true friend".

His statement in full read: "I Love this man... John Hamilton...he sadly passed away this weekend, he was such a legend and has been my Art director at Penguin Books for 21 years!! What a sad sad loss, he was a great true friend to me and one of the country’s very best art directors who dedicated so much to bringing on new design talent and photographers to the fray.

"I send my heartfelt love and condolences to all his team, colleagues that loved him so much, and especially his wonderful family x x x x x bless you John. xxxxxx"