Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah shares heartbreaking statement

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah has shared a heartfelt statement following her father's death on 2 February.

Opening up in a heartfelt message shared on Twitter, Hannah thanked the public for their support, going into great detail about what an incredible man Captain Tom was.

WATCH: Captain Sir Tom Moore dies after contracting Covid-19

Hannah also discussed the pain of losing someone you love, and said that she hoped that the world would continue to spread "love and joy".

A message from Hannah. pic.twitter.com/JtyZPPg3uP — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) February 10, 2021

Hannah took to Twitter

Her statement read: "On behalf of my family, I would like to say an immense and heartfelt thank you to everyone for their incredible support during our time of sadness at the loss of my father.

"Captain Sir Tom was simply father, Tom and Grandad to us. He was our world. He was strong, kind, and full of honour and was the best mentor and confident you could ever wish for. He was a vibrant, caring and modest person who loved nothing more than to cook, mow the lawn, mend things and give sound advice.

"There is little pain that compares to losing someone you love and each one of us is feeling my father's absence. Nothing can prepare you for that sudden wrench when their time comes to leave.

Hannah and her beloved dad

"Not hearing his chuckle in the house, catching the mischievous twinkle in his eye, hearing the shuffle in the corridor of his now famous walking frame. We are already missing his routines, like surreptitiously feeding the dogs porridge out of his bowl or sitting in the kitchen every day to have lunch and asking us how our day is going. It's the little noises and habits of people close to you that suddenly become deafening in their absences.

"We would like to thank everyone who has shown such love, affection and respect for my father. It's been overwhelming and has assured us that his message of hope will live on. My father started his journey of 100 laps out of pure determination to improve his health and raise money for the amazing NHS carers who had helped him during his time of need, but it became so much more than that. He inspired hope in so many and captured the heart of the nation, and the world, during its time of need. He held a place in so many people's hearts and because of that we understand that we aren’t grieving alone. We want you to know we are with you.

"He was an amazing man with the biggest heart. We hope that the world will continue to spread the hope, joy and love that my father felt and that we can make tomorrow a good day for each other. Hannah."

The 100-year-old war veteran, who became a national treasure for his incredible fundraising efforts, died after contracting COVID-19.

The news of Captain Sir Tom's passing was confirmed on his official Twitter page, with a photo of him being posted alongside the caption: "Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920 – 2021."

The army veteran raised more than £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.

