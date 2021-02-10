Al Roker's daughter Leila reveals struggles after leaving family home in rare video appearance The Today show star is a doting dad to three children

Al Roker has the loveliest family and fans were delighted on Sunday when his wife Deborah Roberts did an Instagram Live with their daughter Leila, who lives in Paris.

The journalism student is in her final year of university in the French capital, and opened up about her day while catching up with her mum.

Leila recently returned to her home after spending Christmas in New York with her family, and admitted that it took a while to settle back in.

Doting mum Deborah said to her daughter: "You were just here a month ago and I can't believe it's been a month ago already. You're already settling back in. Was it hard for you settling back in? We got on well."

Leila replied: "Yes, it was kind of strange, it was weird. I gave myself a week to get back to my schedule here and get over the jetlag. So that was kind of strange.

Al Roker's daughter Leila revealed the struggles of getting into a new routine during the lockdown

"But I'm honestly having this very strange feeling recently now that I'm back into the swing of things, where it feels like I'm having the same day every day.

"I don't know why, I did this before with Zoom university but this time it's a little bit different."

Deborah responded: "Maybe this time you are getting anxious, you are getting antsy, you know that graduation is coming up."

Al and wife Deborah Roberts with children Leila and Nick

Discussing the curfews that are currently in place in Paris, Leila reflected on what it was like studying in her final year of university during the pandemic.

"It's been really strange, it's been a really strange experience especially as this has been my senior year. It's been really anti-climatic. Especially this last semester as I'm only doing one class and it's all from afar. It's crazy that it's been one year of lockdown."

Halfway through the Instagram Live, Al appeared to check in on his daughter. "Look who's here," Deborah said. "Hey Leila, where do I go to school?" the Today star joked as he pointed at his Oswego Lakers sweatshirt, in reference to the city he studied at.

The Today show star's daughter Leila returned home for Christmas

The weatherman told viewers: "One of my favourite moments during Christmas, as I'm always wearing these shirts, and Leila came up to me very seriously, and said, 'Hey dad, where did you go to school?'"

Deborah then told viewers as Al left the room: "He can't help himself, everybody, he wants to come in and check things out, we're talking to our girl."

Al and Deborah are also parents to 17-year-old Nick, and the TV star has an older daughter, Courtney, from his first marriage.

