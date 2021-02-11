Mom’s Allison Janney makes 'brave' hair revelation - see her natural look The star looks totally different

Allison Janney has undergone a huge transformation and is embracing her natural, short grey look.

The Mom star, 61, has ditched her longer dyed locks in favour of a pixie crop she says is inspired by another A-list star… Helen Mirren.

"I just get very brave with my hair," she revealed on People TV’s One Last Thing, explaining her decision came about when her natural hair colour started showing through during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity hairstyle inspiration: Styles you'll want to show your stylists

"It started out with just COVID choices, you know. I was in Ohio for five months of the pandemic. My natural colour started growing in, which is grey. And then I thought, you know, I’ve always wanted to cut it off and do a Helen Mirren thing. I just wanted to try."

And it looks like she's loving it! Allison's Instagram is packed full of beautiful images of herself with many sporting her new chic look.

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger sparks mass fan reaction after hair transformation

MORE: Helen Mirren walks the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Allison looks incredible with her natural look

Included in these is a stunning image of the actress in a figure-hugging, floor-length, white gown and leaning against a grand piano.

Allison is by far the only star to go grey recently. Andie MacDowell opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show to reveal she’s embracing her natural tresses and admitted: "I wasn't colouring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters [Rainey and Margaret Qualley] kept telling me that I looked badass.

Allison is channelling Dame Helen Mirren

"And that idea that I could look badass appealed to me." The 62-year-old then added: "So I went for it, and I'm loving it."

Even Salma Hayek has showcased some greying locks and Eva Longoria too.

We think they all look great!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.