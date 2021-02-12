Kate Garraway shares rare glimpse inside her home in fun video with son Billy

Kate Garraway shared a hilarious video with fans on Thursday night, showing his son Billy being cheeky and avoiding his online classes.

"Today, I'm going to be climbing this," the 11-year-old tells the camera, referring to the sofa. "Don't tell anyone but I'm supposed to be online schooling, but I'm watching TV OK?" he adds before jumping on to their green sofa.

Mum-of-two Kate is in another room of the house, and intuiting that Bill is up to no good, asks: "Bill, are you actually doing any work?" After receiving a yes for an answer, she asks him "Are you sure?"

In the brief clip, Kate can be seen entering her open plan kitchen and living room and catching Bill playing with his Star Wars lightsaber instead of doing any work. "You're not!" she tells him before she hilariously starts throwing balls towards him and laughing.

"What the hell!" adds Bill, who chases after her.

Kate Garraway shares two children with husband Derek Draper

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kate wrote: "Where have you got to with home schooling in your house? This is where we are! Think it was me that learnt a lesson here - don’t mess with an 11-year-old with a lightsaber!!! So glad it's #friday tomorrow join us on @gmb from 6 for all the latest #covid news, #love in #lockdown with @joeyessex AND a debate on #burntout parents! @benshephardofficial @charlottehawkins1."

Fans loved the cute mother-and-son video, with one writing: "Adorable wee boy. Keep smiling Kate, you are a true inspiration to us all. You are all in my thoughts and prayers." A second added: "Lovely to see some happiness in your house when times are so tough for you all at this time."

The 53-year-old returned to GMB this week after a two-week hiatus

Whilst a third remarked: "Lovely to see Kate some fun we all need to have a laugh... Very nice to see you today Kate and Derek is always in our prayers."

Kate's appearance on Thursday's Good Morning Britain was her first in weeks as she took time off to "sleep and take some medicine". The star explained her absence from the show to viewers before making the sad confession that she hasn't been able to see Derek since Christmas because of the current lockdown measures.