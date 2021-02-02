Kate Garraway reveals uncertainty over husband Derek Draper's future amid his COVID battle The GMB star's husband has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has expressed her uncertainty over her husband Derek Draper's future, 11 months after he contracted coronavirus.

Speaking on the 5 Years Time podcast this week, the Good Morning Britain host, 53, admitted that she is unsure whether her spouse will recover.

Despite her ongoing heartache, Kate - who shares two children Darcey, 14 and William, 11, with Derek - is continuing to hold hope.

"It's been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March," she said. "Even though we're hoping he can recover, it's taking a very, very long time. We don't know how much he can recover. So that's impacted on us, obviously, dramatically. So, it's been really difficult."

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband, a former lobbyist, was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. Although he is now free of Covid-19, Derek continues his recovery in hospital.

"Everybody is hoping 2021 will bring just a bit of hope and relief," continued Kate. "The vaccine is here now, so everybody is hoping that will help Covid, I think, and help us regain some normality."

Kate's husband Derek has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March

The comments come shortly after the mum-of-two confessed she's found adapting to life as a single parent difficult. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, the TV star said: "I'm not sure I am coping! I honestly don't know how single mums do it; it's just so hard.

"A lot of the time I find myself thinking, 'What would Derek say?' and 'What would Derek do?'

"I'm lucky that I'm being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir [Singh] has been really helpful because she's been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little."

