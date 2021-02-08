Al Roker opens up about his terrifying cancer ordeal and getting Coronavirus vaccination The Today Show host underwent prostate cancer surgery in November

Al Roker, everyone's favorite weatherman, gave an update following his surgery for prostate cancer.

The Today Show anchor opened up in a heartfelt interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show, and gave an update on his health, while making an impassioned plea to fans to look out for their own health.

"I was very fortunate, we caught it early, it was an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but we caught it very early and we had a great surgeon from Memorial Sloane Kettering, and we got it all. I'm waiting for blood-work, but once my PSA level is below .05 that means there is no prostate cancer at this moment."

For the foreseeable future, Al says he will continue being monitored on a more aggressive schedule. "I'm going to be getting tested every six months for the next five years, and if that goes well I'll be tested once a year - and that will be for the rest of my life.

"I went public with this because it's a simple test, but a lot of guys, we are wimpy and we don't like going to the doctor, and this is an easy test to do, there is obviously the digital exam."

Al, with wife Deborah Roberts, shared an update on his prostate cancer recovery

Al went on to highlight the importance of those in the African American communities to get tested. "Especially for African American men, we are 50 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and twice as likely to die from it. So I just want people to get checked and get their prostate checked, especially if they're a man of color."

"It's not that big of a deal, and it can make a big deal. If you live long enough, my doctor says, you probably won't die from prostate cancer but you will die with prostate cancer, so it's about making sure you get checked so you can manage it."

The famed weatherman also opened up about getting his COVID vaccine live on the Today Show. "Sadly I am the only one on the Today Show to get the vaccine because I am the only one over 65.

And sadly that ties into the other issue, a lot of people have been putting off getting normal health checks because of the pandemic, and I think there has been some reluctance for people to get it."

Al, pictured with his son Nicholas, has recently gotten the Coronavirus vaccination

"And, I hate to harp on this issue, but people of color and Latinx folks have been having issues getting the vaccine so I wanted to go in there and show people this is easy if you can get it.

The only way we are going to lick this thing is by taking accountability for ourselves and for other people. That means wearing a mask, doing social distancing and washing our hands and getting your covid vaccine," Al concluded.

