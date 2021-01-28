Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, is back on baby duty… for her beloved pet dog.

The Today show co-anchor and weatherman has a poorly pup at home and Deborah gave fans a heartfelt update on the pooch's wellbeing.

The journalist shared a sweet photo on Instagram with Pepper lying across her lap as Deborah attempted to work on her laptop.

"My girl had dental surgery today and refuses to be left alone in her misery," she captioned the image. "I thought my days of holding babies was over. Guess not! Poor pepper. #doggie #love."

Her fans immediately sent their well-wishes for the dog and wrote: "She just wants her mama," and "poor thing".

One follower asked how Pepper was doing and Deborah responded: "Whining but ok. Think it’s pain and anesthesia."

Al and Deborah's dog is recovering from surgery

Al and Deborah have two children together, Leila and Nick, and their son still lives at home with them.

They were lucky enough to reunite with their offspring, as well as Al's daughter Courtney, from his first marriage, over the holidays.

But it was a sad day when they had to say goodbye to Leila, who jetted back to France where she lives.

They shared a photo at the airport and admitted it was a very teary farewell.

Al and Deborah had to say goodbye to their daughter Leila when she flew back to France

Al and Deborah are incredibly proud parents and are close to their children and on Father’s Day Leila - who is a freelance journalist - paid a touching tribute to her dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for," she wrote. "Thank you for supporting me in everything I do, sending me the coolest letters around town, and always looking for ways to help others. Love you, Pappers!"

