Christina Aguilera is all loved-up in daring photos with fiancé Matthew Rutler The singer has been engaged to Matthew since 2014

Christina Aguilera had an incredibly romantic Valentine's Day with fiancé Matthew Rutler, as the couple enjoyed a sumptuous meal.

The pair looked all loved-up as they were surrounded by candles and roses, with some fairy-lighting providing a dreamy backdrop.

Uploading a picture of their Valentine's date to Instagram, Christina lovingly paid tribute to her fiancé, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day my love…here's to all the adventures we've shared and many more to come." She finished the post with a heart and kissing emoji.

The Beautiful singer looked incredible in a stunning black blazer with a plunging neckline, completed with a pretty gold necklace and matching earrings.

Fans rushed to compliment the pair, with many commenting with hearts and calling the loved-up duo a "power couple."

"THIS PICTURE IS JUST EVERYTHING!" said one overjoyed fan. "Happy Valentine's Day! Love you guys!" Another added: "You two are too cute!"

One commenter hoped for "endless happiness" for the couple as they wished them a happy Valentine's Day.

The couple have been engaged since 2014

In another picture from the evening, the Come On Over Baby songstress showed off more of her designer outfit, including a sapphire ring, some sharp blue nails and a pair of sleek white trainers.

However, she also took time to share an important message about self-love. "And happy Valentine's Day to me because self-love is important too!" she told fans.

The message resonated with one fan, who said: "This is so important. Sometimes we forget to love ourselves and we can't do this!"

Praising the five-time Grammy winner, another fan commented: "You've been my role model for sooo manyy yearss and I am so proud of this!!! Keep shining, love!"

Christina shared an important message about self-love

Last week, Christina wowed fans once again with her figure as she enjoyed the Miami sunset in a backless swimsuit.

"I love you with all my heart," one fan wrote in all caps, while another compared the songstress to a mythical being, calling her a "mermaid queen."

Royalty was a common theme in the comments, with one fan going as far as to call the singer the "queen of hot tubs."

