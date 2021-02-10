Christina Aguilera plunges into pool in backless swimsuit - and she looks incredible The singer has blown fans away with her figure

Christina Aguilera has wowed fans after posting some snaps of her beautiful figure as she enjoyed the Miami skyline from a luxurious pool.

The Ain't No Other Man singer, 40, looked stunning wearing a backless swimsuit in low lighting. In the first picture taken from behind, Christina gazed out and admired the city of Miami.

A second more close-up snap showed Christina flaunting her figure in the swimsuit. The star simply captioned her post "Miami nights."

The post, which was uploaded earlier on Wednesday, has already amassed over 100,000 likes, and has driven Christina's fans wild.

The singer admired the Miami skyline

Her 7.4 million followers showered the Beautiful singer with compliments and admiration, with many using heart and fire emojis.

"I love you with all my heart," wrote one fan in all caps, while a different fan compared the songstress to a mythical being, calling her a "mermaid queen."

Royalty was a common theme in the comments, with one fan going so far as to call the singer the "queen of hot tubs."

Another fan looked ahead to some of Christina's upcoming music, urging her to "enjoy this calm before you STORM the music scene."

Fans loved the singer's snaps

Christina wowed fans ahead of last week's Super Bowl, as she posed in a new chic leather outfit.

The What A Girl Wants singer went with a pair of black leather wide-leg trousers, a grey top and matching boots. Adding to the leather look was a snakeskin handbag and a long blue coat. To finish off her outfit, Christina wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail and added a pop of colour with coral nails.

Fans were floored by the outfit, "Literally who told Christina she could look this hot? This is EVERYTHING." Another added: "You are radiant, I hope you have an amazing night."

