Cynthia Nixon is relatively private about her family life, but over the weekend, the Ratched star delighted fans with a rare photo of her son Max.

The doting mum took to Instagram to post a picture of her little boy posing next to an impressive Star Wars cake inside the kitchen at their home in New York, as he marked his tenth birthday.

Max looked delighted with the giant sponge cake, which was created by his doting mum, Christine Marinoni.

In the caption, Cynthia wrote: "Max turned 10 this week—can’t believe we are into the double digits! We love you Max and are so proud of you. (cake is the artistry of his other mom, as per usual)."

Fans were quick to comment on the cute photo, with one writing: "Wow time certainly flies!" while another wrote: "Aww, he's getting so big – love the cake it's adorable. Congrats moms you raised another good one." A third added: "So cute! Happy birthday Max!"

Cynthia Nixon's son Max celebrated his tenth birthday with a show-stopping cake

Cynthia and Christine welcomed son Max in 2011, and are raising him in New York. The Sex and the City star is also mum to older children, Samuel and Charles, who she shares with ex-partner, Danny Mozes.

In 2018, the 54-year-old revealed her oldest son Samuel - who goes by the nickname Seph - had come out as transgender, and paid a heartfelt tribute to him as they celebrated the 14th Annual Trans Day of Action in June that year.

The doting mum shared a picture of the pair on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Moses (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction. #TDOA."

Max with his doting parents

During the pandemic, Cynthia and her family have been making the most of spending quality time together at home.

The actress has had an exciting year work-wise too, following the success of Ratched in 2020, in which she played Gwendolyn Briggs, the love interest of Nurse Ratched, played by Sarah Paulson.

In early 2021, meanwhile, it was announced that Cynthia, along with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, would be starring in a reboot of Sex and the City.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the hit series, will not be joining her co-stars in the upcoming sequel.

