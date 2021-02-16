Christina Anstead's fans can't believe how much she looks like daughter in new photo The famous mum took to Instagram

Christina Anstead has shared the sweetest photo of herself cuddled up to her ten-year-old daughter Taylor, and fans can't believe how much the pair look alike in the snap.

Posting a picture of herself wearing a woolly beanie and oversized shades, the famous mum pressed her cheek against Taylor's, who could be seen with a big grin on her face.

"My lil Valentine," Christina captioned the touching photo.

It didn't take fans long to rush to the comment section of Christina's post to point out similarities between her and her daughter.

"Twins!" gushed one.

"She looks so much like you," wrote another, with a third echoing: "She is your double!"

The star took to Instagram

The star is a doting mum to three young children and often shares sweet photos of her family life on social media.

Aside from Taylor, Christina also shares a son, five-year-old Brandon, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star recently announced her split with ex-husband Ant Anstead, who she shares one-year-old son Hudson with.

Both Taylor and Brayden split their time between their mum and dad's houses in California.

Christina and Hudson

Christina opened up about co-parenting with her ex in an interview with ET last year. She said: "What doesn't work is having all that animosity towards each other.

"Kids sense that, so Tarek and I will never say anything negative about each other to the kids, in front of the kids.

"I think that's so important. It's so important to still communicate and show [our] kids that we're still friends, that we'll always be a family. Whether that's sports events together, birthday parties. It just makes our kids feel more comfortable."

As for Christina and Ant, they announced their separation in September, but are making sure that they put their son Hudson first, something Christina made a point of telling her followers on social media after she announced the news of their split.

