Catherine Zeta-Jones teases exciting news from her bedroom - sparks fan reaction The A-lister took to Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has teased some exciting news!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the A-lister posted a clip of herself lounging in bed, writing: "Going to bed dreaming about my new @CasaZetaJones surprise tomorrow. Sweet dreams!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos pose on the beach in loved-up selfie

The Oscar-winner's lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, also dedicated a social media post to the new drop revealing that something very exciting will be added to the collection this week.

"Something new is coming to the Casa Zeta-Jone collection," read an Instagram post penned over the weekend.

Fans were delighted by Catherine's post, with many rushing to the comment section to share sweet messages.

"You are so beautiful," wrote one. "Beautiful," added another, with a third saying: "Eternal gorgeousness."

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones has Rapunzel-inspired hair in loved-up photo with Michael Douglas

Catherine shared the news on Instagram

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in lace as she shares glimpse inside eccentric NY living room

On Sunday, the famous mum was seen rocking a Rapunzel-inspired hairstyle, with her hair still styled that way in her latest post.

The mother-of-two has shoulder-length brown hair but in a new picture posted to mark Valentine's Day, the star's tresses cascaded down her waist, styled in loose waves.

In the image, Catherine looked the epitome of glam, dressed in a metallic silver gown, as she posed alongside her husband Michael Douglas, who looked dapper in a suit.

Catherine in her beautiful home

In the caption, the Darling Buds of May actress wrote: "My Valentine," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "A timeless couple," while another wrote: "You both look gorgeous."

A third added: "You look absolutely beautiful Catherine."

The picture was taken several years ago prior to the pandemic, in more glamorous times.

Now, Catherine and Michael are enjoying far simpler times, and have been making the most of spending quality time together at their family home over the past year.

The celebrity couple have been isolating with their children Dylan and Carys at their mansion in Irvington, New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here