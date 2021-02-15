Catherine Zeta-Jones has Rapunzel-inspired hair in loved-up photo with Michael Douglas The Chicago actress has been married to the Hollywood actor since 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared the most glamorous photo of herself on social media over the weekend, showing the Hollywood star rocking a Rapunzel-inspired hairstyle.

The mother-of-two has shoulder-length brown hair but in a new picture posted to mark Valentine's Day, the star's tresses cascaded down her waist, styled in loose waves.

In the image, Catherine looked the epitome of glam, dressed in a metallic silver gown, as she posed alongside her husband Michael Douglas, who looked dapper in a suit.

In the caption, the Darling Buds of May actress wrote: "My Valentine," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "A timeless couple," while another wrote: "You both look gorgeous." A third added: "You look absolutely beautiful Catherine."

The picture was taken several years ago prior to the pandemic, in more glamorous times.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible with Rapunzel-inspired hair

Now, Catherine and Michael are enjoying far more simpler times, and have been making the most of spending quality time together at their family home over the past year.

The celebrity couple have been isolating with their children Dylan and Carys at their mansion in Irvington, New York.

The actress recently opened up about her family's time in lockdown together during a Q&A on Instagram.

Catherine inside her home during the pandemic

Opening up about what they have been doing, she said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

Catherine and Michael have plenty of space at home too. The beautiful property features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, and Catherine has been sharing glimpses inside her house over the past few months during lockdown, including outside in the large garden featuring a sunbathing area and vast acres of land for the family to relax in.

The Hollywood star has a gorgeous home in Irvington, New York

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017.

