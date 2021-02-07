Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in lace as she shares glimpse inside eccentric NY living room The Chicago star has a beautiful mansion just outside Manhattan

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared another look inside her gorgeous home in New York during a live interview from her living room over the weekend.

In the footage, Catherine looked stunning dressed in a lace blouse teamed with skinny jeans, as she sat in her armchair to chat to Talk Shop Live about her homewear range, Casa Zeta-Jones.

The Chicago actress was sat in one of her many living rooms, which featured wood-panelled walls and a huge white armchair. The room was filled with photos hanging up on the walls, as well as fresh flowers and some of the many awards that Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas have won over the years.

The Darling Buds of May star lives in a Georgian mansion Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, with her husband and their children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17.

The beautiful property features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, and Catherine has been sharing glimpses inside her house over the past few months during lockdown, including outside in the large garden featuring a sunbathing area and vast acres of land for the family to relax in.

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017.

The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

Catherine recently opened up about her family's time in lockdown together during a Q&A on Instagram.

Opening up about what they have been doing, she said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

