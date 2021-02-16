Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos pose on the beach in loved-up selfie The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in New York with the Riverdale star and their children

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos delighted fans with an incredible picture montage featuring photos of them and their family from over the years, as they marked Valentine's Day on Sunday.

Among the throwback pictures was a loved-up selfie of the pair on the beach which had been taken during a holiday prior to the pandemic.

In the picture, Kelly looked incredible in a black bikini as she posed alongside her Riverdale star husband, who was wrapped in a towel.

Other pictures included one of the couple on a boat ride with their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and several pictures that had been taken when their kids were little.

In May, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star and her husband will be celebrating 25 years of marriage, and they are happier than ever.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple got to experience living together for the longest period of time since their marriage, as Mark usually works away from home a lot.

For the majority of 2020, Kelly hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan at home, while Mark was unable to travel so was also at the house.

On their first day back, Ryan Seacrest said to his co-star: "This is the longest period of time you guys have been together since I started, right?"

She said: "Yes 100 per cent. What was great is that his schedule, they finally by season three figured it out where they could shoot a bunch of his stuff at the same time so he could come home and spend time with us and go back and fourth and that was really nice.

"But then the pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together. We spent six months together in the same house.

"It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say."

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

