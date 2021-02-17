Kendall Jenner reveals secret after four years - fans react The supermodel took to Instagram

The secret is out! Kendall Kenner revealed on Tuesday that she is the name behind new tequila brand 818, even telling her fans that she's been working on the project for nearly four years.

Writing on Instagram, Kendall explained: "For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING."

She continued: "3.5 years later i think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon."

Needless to say, fans were over the moon to hear the exciting news, with hundreds sharing their congratulations in the comment section.

Kendall shared the news on Instagram

"Yas Kenny," said one, with another penning: "Crazy news!"

Supportive sister Kylie Jenner also made sure to praise her older sibling, writing: "KENDALL!!!!! yes!!! i’ve seen all the hard work and LOVE you’ve put into 818!!! and u did it .. the best tequila !!! proud of u."

It's not the first time that Kendall has made headlines in the last week.

To mark Valentine's Day, the supermodel went Instagram official with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker.

Kendall and her boyfriend

Taking once again to social media, the KUWTK star posted a photo of herself laying on top of a kitchen counter laughing as her basketball player beau lay on top of her.

The 25-year-old simply added a white heart emoji next to him accompanied by his Instagram handle.

Days earlier, the star was trending again after taking part in a Skims shoot along with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie.

Sharing a sneak peek of her older sibling's new SKIMS collection, Kendall looked sensational in a fiery red balcony bra and barely-there thong in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

The post quickly amassed more than 11million likes, with many fans flooding the comment section with flame and love heart emojis.

