Khloe Kardashian mistaken for model sister Kendall Jenner in unbelievable gym selfie Fans thought they were twins!

The Kardashian-Jenner genes are seriously strong judging by the latest photo of Khloe Kardashian!

The reality TV star, 36, shared a snapshot in the gym on Instagram on Wednesday and her fans couldn't get over just how much she looked like her model sister, Kendall Jenner, 25.

In the photo, Khloe was crouching down in her home gym to take a selfie, and half of her face was covered with her phone.

Her fans immediately began commenting on her appearance. "I thought that was Kendall at first. No joke," and another wrote: "Me too I had to check again," while a third said: "I mean Kendall is your twin!"

Khloe posted the photo to let her fans know she was ready to kickstart 2021 with a fitness bang and captioned the image: "This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting) I'll be ready."

Khloe is giving her body a huge workout boost, along with her sister, Kim Kardashian. The pair have vowed to make January "Sister Boot Camp" and are embarking on "two workouts a day for 30 days" in order to get their mind and body right!

Khloe is starting a 30-day fitness challenge with sister Kim

Kim's trainer, Melissa Alcantara is helping them through their plan, which also includes a plant-based diet.

Khloe's comparison to Kendall is by far the first time her appearance has caught fans' attention.

Over the festive period she switched up her look and showcased Rapunzel-inspired hair extensions, which her fans loved.

Khloe has been working hard to stay in shape

She also showcased her tiny waist in a workout snapshot where she proved she has some pretty impressive abs too.

Her fans praised her for her workout ethic and branded her "beautiful" and told her she was "slaying it".

We can't wait to follow her fitness journey this month!

The famous family have a new project in the works with Hulu and fans are excited to learn new details of what's to come.

