Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker share first pictures together on Valentine's Day - and they're a must-see The couple have been dating for ten months

Kendall Jenner was feeling the love on Sunday as she went Instagram official with her American professional basketball player boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Kim Kardashian's sister posted one picture showing her laying on top of the kitchen counter laughing as Devin lays on top of her.

The 25-year-old simply added a white heart emoji next to him accompanied by his Instagram handle.

Devin, on the other hand, opted to share a lovely video of Kendall as she played with her dog in her backyard as well as a picture of them and the dog laying together in the grass.

The couple have been discreetly dating for over ten months, and so Valentine's Day was the perfect day to show off their romance to their over 153 million fans.

The couple were first linked in April 2020, when the supermodel and Phoenix Suns player, 24, were spotted enjoying a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Later in September, Kendall was pictured picking Devin up at the airport.

Devin shared a picture showing the pair relaxing with their dog

Throughout the year, the pair have attended key family events together, despite their Instagram silence. They both attended Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti back in October as well as Kendall's birthday party later that month.

Kendall has previously spoken out about why she keeps her relationships out of the public eye, unlike some of her sisters.

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships,” she told Vogue Australia back in 2019. “And I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."