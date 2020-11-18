Gwyneth Paltrow shares incredibly rare childhood photos - and fans notice this! The star has two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow left fans open-mouthed on Wednesday when she shared several throwback photos on Instagram.

In honour of her longtime friend’s birthday, the Goop founder pulled together a montage of images of them as children, and her followers were quick to point out how much she looks like her own offspring in the snapshots.

"OMG baby Apple was so much like baby Gwyneth," wrote one, referring to Gwyneth’s daughter, while another said her son Moses - now 14 - could have been "her twin".

Gwyneth received an abundance of comments on the photos ranging from her school football team photos to when she was a teenager.

She even shared one picture where she's wearing a bonnet and a frilly, white dress.

She captioned the selection: "Happy birthday @electricminky my dearest, oldest."

Gwyneth recently rang in her own birthday and celebrated turning 48 with some riskier photos than the fun ones she provided for her friend.

Gwyneth shared the photos with her fans

The star stripped down to nothing and shared the photo of her frolicking in her garden on Instagram.

"In nothing but my birthday suit," she wrote alongside the image where she had strategically posed to protect her modesty.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."

Gwyneth and her daughter Apple look so alike

Her 16-year-old daughter, Apple, wasn’t particularly thrilled though, and lead the comments by simply writing: "MOM."

Gwyneth's husband, Brad Falchuk, loved the photo and called his wife “the best”.

The couple have been married for two years and Gwyneth shares her two children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Gwyneth recently opened up about co-parenting with the Coldplay frontman on The Drew Barrymore Show when she revealed: "Chris and I committed to putting them first and it’s harder than it looks, because some days you really don't want to be with the person that you;re getting a divorce from.

Gwyenth's son Moses also looks a lot like her

"But if you’re committed to doing family dinner, then you do it. You take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug and you make a joke and you just re-commit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

