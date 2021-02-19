David Beckham has paid a heartwarming tribute to his younger sister Joanne in honour of her 38th birthday on Friday.

Sharing two adorable childhood throwback snaps of the pair on Instagram, the famous football star remarked: "Happy Birthday sis... Hope you have the most amazing birthday because you deserve it, we love you so much."

One of the precious photos show David cuddled up to his sister on a children's tricycle, while the other saw Joanne put her arms round her big brother's neck.

Fans were quick to react on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "So sweet! Happy Birthday to your sister!" Another stated: "This is cute."

Despite the seven-year age gap between the siblings, both David and Joanne share a close bond. She is a doting aunt to David and Victoria's four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - and has previously shared candid snapshots of the famous family on her now-defunct Instagram page.

One of the childhood snaps David shared with fans

Meanwhile, the birthday celebration comes shortly after David and his wife Victoria Beckham celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing throwback snaps from their wedding.

"Happy Valentine's Day," wrote the doting wife. "I love you so much! You are the best husband and most amazing daddy @davidbeckham x kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

David added: "Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife.. I love you so much @victoriabeckham (we love you so much )."

