Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in otherworldly photo from bed The model took to social media

Elizabeth Hurley's new photo is quite literally out of this world.

Taking to social media to share a photo of herself wearing a dazzling gold dress in bed, the A-lister added an otherworldly Instagram effect to her snap, and rays of light could be seen beaming from her.

Needless to say, the model's fans found the post nothing short of spellbinding, and rushed to the comment section to gush about the famous mum.

"One of the most beautiful women on the planet," wrote one social media user.

"Heavenly," added another, with a third echoing: "Looking dazzlingly gorgeous there."

Liz shared the photo on Instagram

Elizabeth is no stranger to leaving her fans speechless on social media.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-one shared a stunning snap of herself wearing only a sweater.

The actress once again took to Instagram to post a sultry photo of herself wearing a sweater - but it appears she had forgotten her pants.

Liz captioned the snap "It’s a snuggly sweater day in Blighty- and here’s one I wore earlier. Much earlier. Like two years ago."

The model started an internet trend

The 54-year-old recently started a trend when she took to the internet with a picture of herself in nothing but her bikini bottoms and an open jacket on a snowy day.

Even Vanessa Hudgens has joined in on the fun celebrity trend of standing in the snow in a bathing suit.

The High School Musical actress braved the chilly temps and sported a plunging black bathing suit, with a black choker, a long black jacket and bright neon boots that perfectly matched her headband.

Vanessa credited the idea for the snap in her caption. "I saw Jasmine Sanders wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow," the actress wrote. But the trend really started with Liz a month ago.

