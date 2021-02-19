Christie Brinkley wows in just a sweater a la Elizabeth Hurley Both models rocked the risqué trend

Christie Brinkley created another visual masterpiece on Thursday when she shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a chunky knit sweater - and not much more.

The model posed in warm-looking winter wear as she sipped prosecco in a stunning location and captioned the photo: "A cozy sweater, warm fire, and iced organic, vegan, "delicioso" @bellisimaprosecco is all you need to celebrate a snowy @nationaldrinkwineday."

Christie looked incredible modelling the daring look, which just a few days before, Elizabeth Hurley, 55, had also rocked.

The British model had sent her fans into overdrive with a snapshot in which she was wearing an off-the-shoulder colourful creation, without anything else on.

She wrote: "It’s a snuggly sweater day in Blighty- and here’s one I wore earlier. Much earlier. Like two years ago."

While Christie was over the pond in New York, it appears both women were celebrating the cold climates with some risqué photos.

Christie looked effortlessly chic

Christie - just like Elizabeth - regularly delights fans with her swimsuit photos in sun-soaked destinations. But she is now back in the Hamptons after spending an extended time at her luxury home in Turks & Caicos.

Christie recently celebrated her 67th birthday with her children and reminisced about her pre-coronavirus celebrations when she shared a photo of herself leaping out of a giant, pink cake on a birthday gone by.

Elizabeth also got snuggly in a sweater

"So far I'm LOVING 67!" she said in a message to her fans on Instagram. "Thank you to my sweet, sweet family for spoiling me rotten and to all of you lovelies who brought me so much joy with your kind well wishes and beautiful flowers! What can I say but THANK YOU!! I LOVE YOU AL!!"

