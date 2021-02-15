Elizabeth Hurley showcases dance moves in never-before-seen video The Royals star is isolating in the UK with her model son Damian Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has stunned her fans with a fun new video posted on social media, which was taken prior to the pandemic.

In the footage, The Royals actress looked like she was having a great time as she danced on set during a break from a photoshoot.

The mother-of-one looked stunning dressed in skinny jeans and a ribbed top, with her hair styled in loose waves.

The fun video was shared on Instagram alongside a message from Elizabeth reminiscing about times before the lockdown.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

She wrote: "Shivering my timbers off today and dressed like a yeti, so living through my camera roll and remembering when I left the house."

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with many complimenting her on her appearance. One wrote: "You look absolutely radiant as always," while another commented: "Your hair looks amazing!" A third added: "You look so beautiful!"

Elizabeth Hurley dancing behind-the-scenes on a photoshoot

Elizabeth has an incredibly exciting job which sees her travel around the world, and the star is unsurprisingly missing this during the UK's third lockdown.

The actress has been sharing a number of throwback bikini photos from previous vacations in recent weeks to remind herself of the good times.

This led to her embarking on a "10-day pretend vacation" online. In her final 'holiday' photo, shared last Monday, Elizabeth wrote: "Alas, my #pretendvacation is drawing to a close; time to return to the mud & fog of my beloved Herefordshire.

The Royals actress is missing her former life

Fingers crossed it will snow so it'll be bikini time again… Just enough time to squeeze in a glass of ice cold champagne before I pack #stayhome #livingthroughmycameraroll."

In reality, Elizabeth and her 18-year-old son, Damian, have been isolating at the family's country home in Herefordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The swimwear model was used to working on the beach prior to the lockdown

Opening up about her experience of lockdown, the model told HELLO! Back in April: "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

