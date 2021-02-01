Kylie Jenner in tears on daughter Stormi's birthday – see heartfelt tribute The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was an incredibly proud mum on Monday as she reflected on the past three years.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she had been crying as she looked back on daughter Stormi's life so far in a heartfelt tribute to mark the toddler's third birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Lip Kits founder wrote: "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can’t stop the time. It's all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.

"Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do.

"Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!" Alongside the post, Kylie shared a series of never-before-seen pictures to mark the special day, including photos of Stormi with her mum and dad Travis Scott on Halloween, and a sweet picture of the birthday girl running on the beach.

Stormi's aunt Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her on her birthday by sharing a series of photos of the little girl and her cousins in matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner was tearful as she wrote a heartfelt tribute to daughter Stormi

Alongside the pictures, which featured Chicago, True and Dream, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! "OMG Stormi. You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can’t believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"

Grandmother Kris Jenner also paid tribute, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Stormi!!!!! You are the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine!!!

Birthday girl Stormi on the beach

"You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold.... and you have PATIENCE!!!!!! I love you so much Stormi Lou... you are such a huge part of my heart!!!!! Lovey Xoxox."

Stormi will no doubt have an amazing day lined up with her family. The little girl celebrated her birthday early over the weekend while staying with her mum, aunts and cousins in Turks and Caicos.

Stormi with cousins Dream, Chicago and True

Kylie shared photos of the celebrations on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that she had decorated their holiday home with balloons and a rainbow-coloured 'Happy Birthday' banner that had been hung across one of the door frames inside the property.

