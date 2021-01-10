Khloe Kardashian reveals sadness over daughter True in relatable parenting comment The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to her two-year-old

Khloe Kardashian is a doting mum to two-year-old daughter True, but admitted to feeling sad about one aspect of parenthood over the weekend – and many will be able to relate.

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new picture of True and her cousin Dream on Instagram, one of her followers commented on just how much the toddler was growing up.

In response, Khloe wrote: "I know," along with a series of sad face emojis.

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian slams mom shammers

The Good American founder shares True with Tristan Thompson and the pair's relationship and co-parenting journey has been followed by fans on the family's hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloe adores nothing more than being a mum and in July during an interview on SiriusXM, the reality star opened up about the possibility of expanding her family.

Khloe Kardashian admitted to feeling sad about True growing up so fast

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more.

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

On Friday, the famous family filmed the last ever episode of their reality show, and celebrated with a wrap party in the garden afterwards.

Khloe shares True with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes footage from the event, and admitted that she was feeling emotional about the end of the era.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air its twentieth and final series early this year, and fans are looking forward to seeing what the famous family reveal in their last ever installment of the show.

In a statement at the time shared by each family member, they said: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Good American founder is a doting mum to her toddler

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

