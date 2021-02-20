Angela Bassett, 62, looks phenomenal as she shows off impossibly toned figure The Black Panther star will be 63 in August

Angela Bassett floored her fans on Saturday when she shared some behind-the-scenes clips from a recent photoshoot – and she looks incredible!

The 62-year-old displayed her incredibly toned and flexible physique as she posed in a beautiful extravagant frock for the cover of Emmy magazine.

Wearing a pale blue feathered dress, which featured a short front hem and flowing train with a dramatic bow on the chest, Angela playfully posed for the camera, at one point even impressively extending her long, lean legs.

Fans were blown away by the 9-1-1 star's "ageless" beauty and sensational physique, with one gushing: "Stunning and beautiful Ms. Angela."

A second wrote: "Ageless and GORGEOUS." A third added: "Flawless, Stunning, Admiring, Breathtaking."

Last month, the actress blew fans away with her fit physique and youthful good looks when she shared a selection of beautiful selfies on Instagram which left many of her 2.5million followers convinced she was aging backward.

Angela looked stunning on the cover of Emmy magazine

Angela showed off her cinched waist and fun-loving attitude in the snapshots in which she was wearing a black corset underneath an animal-print suit. She thanked her style team for picking some “fierce” combinations and her fans couldn’t wait to tell her how fabulous she looked.

"Aging backwards," wrote one, while another said: "We should call @im.angelabassett Angela Button," and a third commented: "You have always been stunningly beautiful, Queen."

It’s hard to believe Angela will be 63 this year and has been gracing our screens for more than 30 years, but she insists she’s not obsessed by age.

Angela looks amazing!

"You don’t really know what to say when someone says: 'Oh my God, you look so good,'" she told Net-A-Porter. "What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?"

That’s not to say Angela doesn’t work hard to stay in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle. While you won’t find her hitting up that gym at 4am she does love a workout session or two.

Even when her personal trainer isn’t on hand she ensures she squeezes in a 30-minute cardio and weights workout from wherever she can.

