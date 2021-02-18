Christie Brinkley looks incredibly youthful in bold beachwear with a twist! The star just turned 67

Christie Brinkley is used to showing off her flawless physique on the white sandy shores of her sun-soaked second home in the Caribbean, but the star opted for a very different beach look on Wednesday.

Christie, 67, hung up her swimsuit in favour of a bold and very bright outfit which was better suited for the snow - and a good thing too.

The model may have been enjoying a day at the beach, however, it was a rather snowy adventure.

Christie shared photos on Instagram and she was wearing a warm-looking combo, complete with red sweatpants, a flannel jacket, turtleneck and topped off with a purple and yellow bobble hat.

Her fans loved her outfit and commented: "Wow. Beautiful pics of you in warm winter attire," and "cute outfit".

Christie post a series of photographs from her fresh day out with family where they also discovered a giant crab!

Christie was enjoying the snow on the beach

The star recently returned to the colder climate of the Hamptons, from her home abroad, to leap into work commitments.

She also got to ring in her 67th birthday with her children at her home. Christie gave fans a peek inside her birthday celebrations with a video posted on social media

"So far I'm LOVING 67! Thank you to my sweet, sweet family for spoiling me rotten and to all of you lovelies who brought me so much joy with your kind well wishes and beautiful flowers! What can I say but THANK YOU!! I LOVE YOU AL!!" she captioned the two-minute clip.

Christie is used to wearing something a little more revealing on the beach

In the video, Christie was dancing around her kitchen while her kids prepared her feast, including a delicious birthday cake.

Her fans marvelled at her youthful appearance and told her she looked, "fantastic," and "incredible".

"How are you 67?" wrote another, while a second echoed the statement and commented: "You just don't seem to age!"

