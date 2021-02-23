Kylie Jenner introduces fans to her adorable new 'son' The star posted pictures of her new pup on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has introduced her fans to her adorable new puppy, who she affectionately calls her "son", and from the pictures he looks to be the sweetest thing ever.

In a series of posts and videos on Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off how adorable her new Italian greyhound was.

Kevin looked so cute in all of the snaps, with his brown and white markings.

Watch: Kylie Jenner introduces her adorable new puppy

In one video of the pup, Kylie coos out to him: "Kevin, Kev, you are so cute. He's just looking at my slippers."

The pooch then makes eye contact with Kylie before bounding towards her.

A second even more adorable video shows the puppy nestled up in Kylie's arms, shifting positions in order to get comfortable, before looking up at the camera with angel eyes.

"My son," Kylie simply wrote.

Kylie also posted on her main feed, revealing his name alongside a white heart emoji.

In the first post, Kevin is seen at the top of the stairs, posing against a lavishly grey-coloured backdrop, looking at the camera with puppy-dog eyes, while in the second snap, the pup is being held for a close-up.

Fans were in love with the cute new addtion to Kylie's family

Fans loved Kylie's adorable new pet, with superfan Johnny Cyrus writing: "Omg this makes me want to get another one. I miss when Farrah was a puppy!"

Another fan who loved the new pup wrote: "I would die for Kevin," and another added: "Awww, Kevin makes me happy."

And the official Minions account praised the name of the dog, teasing: "Kevin, huh?" with a winking face emoji.

Kylie affectionately refers to the pup as her "son"

Kevin joins Kylie's long list of adorable animal sidekicks, including her other dogs Norman, Bambi, Sophia, Odie, Ernie, Penny Harlie and Rosie. Kylie also has a pet rabbit, named Bruce, and a flock of chickens.

Alongside animals, Kylie's other big love is her three-year-old daughter, Stormi. For the tot's recent birthday, Kylie had to change her original plans of recreating StormiWorld, but she still made the event special for her daughter!

The pared-down party featured an inflatable slide with a model of Stormi's head at the top, and a show-stopping birthday cake modelled like a princess tower, alongside an ice cream stand.

Paying tribute to her daughter, the doting mother wrote: "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can't stop the time. It's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.

"Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do."

