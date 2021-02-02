Kylie Jenner's party for Stormi was more epic than we thought – see inside The Lip Kits founder is a doting mum to three-year-old Stormi

Kylie Jenner is officially mum to a three-year-old and the Lip Kits founder made sure to mark Stormi's special day – no matter what.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was originally planning on recreating StormiWorld for her daughter's third year, but due to the pandemic, Kylie had to change the plans slightly.

MORE: Kylie Jenner in tears on Stormi's birthday - see heartfelt tribute

While the huge event was scaled down to just close family and friends, including Scott Disick's ex Sofia Ritchie, it looked like they still had an amazing time.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner has the most incredible home cinema in her basement

Kylie shared photos on Instagram from the event, which took place at her home. An inflatable slide featuring Stormi's head at the top of it was placed in the garden at the doting mum's property, and was a hit with all the Kardashian kids.

MORE: All the photos inside Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's birthday party

MORE: Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with volume-heavy hair in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian shared sweet footage of her youngest son Reign going down the slide, and it looked like he was having a great time.

Kylie Jenner transformed her home for Stormi's third birthday party

The home also featured a craft area, and a tasty looking buffet filled with sweet treats. There was also an ice cream stand and food vendors in the garden.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian makes major announcement that leaves fans shocked

Stormi's family, including her doting mum all paid tribute to her on social media to mark her birthday on Monday.

Stormi was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake

Kylie posted a heartfelt tribute, admitting that she was finding it hard to accept that her baby was growing up so quickly.

She wrote: "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can’t stop the time. It's all the little things I’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.

MORE: Kris Jenner's homes with boyfriend Corey Gamble are another world - see inside

"Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do.

"Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Stormi had the best time at her birthday party!

Alongside the post, Kylie shared a series of never-before-seen pictures to mark the special day, including photos of Stormi with her mum and dad Travis Scott on Halloween, and a sweet picture of the birthday girl running on the beach.

Stormi's aunt Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her on her birthday by sharing a series of photos of the little girl and her cousins in matching outfits.

Alongside the pictures, which featured Chicago, True and Dream, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! "OMG Stormi. You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can’t believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"

Stormi is growing up so quickly!

Grandmother Kris Jenner also paid tribute, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Stormi!!!!! You are the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine!!!

"You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold.... and you have PATIENCE!!!!!! I love you so much Stormi Lou... you are such a huge part of my heart!!!!! Lovey Xoxox."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.