Phillip Schofield's handwritten kitchen note will bring a tear to your eye The This Morning star took to Instagram

Phillip Schofield's latest Instagram post brought tears to our eyes.

MORE: Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: Holly Willoughby reveals new details

Following the release of the government's four-step plan for easing coronavirus restrictions, the This Morning star revealed that he has written out his plans for the coming months on a black board in his kitchen, and his photo is sure to make anyone who has been apart from loved ones over the last year feel emotional.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield's home inspiration confession

The famous dad's plans were written on a board called 'kitchen notes' and went as follows: "March 8th: sit on a bench outside with one friend. March 29th: Invite six people to the garden. See mum/see family. April 12th: haircut/ have a drink and eat outside. May 17th: Go to the cinema. Have two households over. Holiday? Eat in a restaurant. June 21st: Hug everyone!"

Phillip added: "My roadmap, never has something so simple felt so important."

RELATED: Inside Phillip Schofield's family photo album with his wife and daughters

The TV star took to Instagram

RELATED: Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rebekah Vardy and more

The father-of-two is very close to his family. Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe share two daughters, Molly and Ruby, and the veteran TV presenter once revealed on the ITV daytime show that he's best known for that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable.

Phillip is so close to his children that he even works with his oldest daughter Molly. The 24-year-old works for her dad's talent agency, and not only represents Phillip, but This Morning star Rochelle Humes too.

Molly publicly shared her support for her dad when he came out as gay last year, posting a picture of their family on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.