Nicole Scherzinger delighted her social media followers on Wednesday when she revealed that she's working on a "secret" but "very worthwhile project" with none other than Zooey Dechanel.

Sharing two photos on Instagram – one of herself and fellow A-lister Zooey posing for the camera and another of just herself – the famous singer wrote: "So lovely meeting this gorgeous gal today working on a secret but very worthwhile project that I can’t wait to share with you all."

Needless to say, it didn't take Nicole's fans long before they rushed to the comment section in large numbers to express their excitement.

"OMG! Please stop with all the secrets," wrote one.

"I knew I stayed up until 1am for a good reason," another added, with a third saying: "Your fans are not ready for this (we're so ready)."

When she's not teasing forthcoming projects, the Pussycat Doll has been entertaining us with her epic workout videos, but on Friday proved that even a fitness queen such as herself can make hilarious blunders when working up a sweat.

Posting a short video of herself peddling on an exercise bike in the garden, Nicole looked fierce in a patterned crop top and matching leggings, wearing her hair swept back into a high ponytail.

But it was Nicole's caption that we loved most.

"Not gonna lie, I’m trynna look cute on this bike but it’s real awkward," she wrote, referring to the fact that the bike was difficult to pedal, making the process look slightly strange as she grinned at the camera.

Thankfully, her fans were on hand to reassure her that she had nothing to worry about and always looks on point.

"You always look good, no matter what you do," wrote one.

"You don't have to try, you are the cutest," said another, with a third echoing: "You're always cute."

