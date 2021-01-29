Nicole Scherzinger shows off insane athletic figure in workout video with Thom Evans The Pussycat Dolls singer works hard to stay in shape

Talk about couple goals! Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans put their followers to shame as they showed off their fast-paced workout regime.

The Pussycat Dolls singer and the rugby star moved perfectly in sync as they squatted, did hand taps, quick feet drills, leg tucks, single leg deadlifts and more. Wow!

Nicole, who started the workout with a 15-minute jog and a ten-minute stretch, captioned her TikTok and Instagram video: "Repeat 3x with a 2 min rest between each circuit. Who's trying this!? @te11." She added a curling bicep emoji for good measure.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans send fans in a spin with couples' workout

The 42-year-old star and her boyfriend Thom, 35, are both fitness fanatics and constantly motivate fans with their gym sessions. "So cute & inspiring. Total couple goals," one fan commented on Nicole's post, while a second agreed: "You two are my forever mood."

"You've found your soulmate in Thom," one follower told Nicole. "A couple that trains together stays together," another wrote.

The couple are both fitness fanatics

Nicole and Thom have been dating for just over a year. They met when the athlete and his rugby friends, Ben Foden and Levi Davis, auditioned for The X Factor: Celebrity as band Try Star. While the pair kept hush-hush about their blossoming romance for weeks, they went Instagram official in January 2020, sharing photos from a Golden Globes after-party.

Last November, they marked their one-year anniversary in style, posting several sun-soaked snaps including an intimate selfie of themselves kissing. "Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much," Nicole wrote.

Thom added: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."

Nicole works hard to stay in shape

For those wondering how Nicole stays in such great shape, Thom's trainer Glenn Higgins has previously revealed that the singer likes to join the pair during their sessions.

Glenn told HELLO!: "It's always great having both Thom and Nicole in my studio. I regularly train Thom, but having them both train together is great fun. They both always turn up and give 100 per cent and training together is perfect for them because they really push each other all the way."

He explained: "Our warm-ups usually involve some sort of dance routine so there's never a dull moment in our sessions."

