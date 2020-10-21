Nicole Scherzinger's unreal bikini photo leaves fans in disbelief

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram on Tuesday to rave about the benefits of infrared saunas, sharing a jaw-dropping photo of herself lapping up the heat in a chic white bikini.

"Rise and sweat. Infrared saunas not only reduce inflammation but also boost circulation, metabolism and help detox the body," the star wrote alongside three stunning pictures.

Needless to say, it wasn't long before her followers flocked to the comment section to gush over her incredible figure.

"OMG LOOK AT YOU! HOW ARE YOU EVEN HUMAN?" exclaimed one.

"I can't even deal with this," added another, with a third saying: "You are unreal."

Nicole shared the photos on Instagram

Both Nicole and her boyfriend Thom - who is a former Scottish international rugby player - are extremely passionate about fitness, and the pair have been known to post videos of their healthy lifestyle across social media.

In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram.

Nicole wowed again over summer

They even wind down together after working up a sweat by taking part in meditation!

It's no wonder, then, that that the Pussycat Doll has such a trim figure.

Over summer, the hit-maker kept her fans entertained with numerous holiday photos, but it was back in August when she donned a tiny black bikini to perform a sizzling dance routine that her fans were left totally beside themselves.

"I meeeeaannnn are u the HOTTEST GIRL ON THE PLANET ORRRRR?????? Wowza!!! @nicolescherzinger," one gobsmacked follower wrote beneath the clip.

Others simply left flame emojis, while many more commented a mixture of "stunning", "incredible" and there were also a few "goals" thrown in for good measure.

We second that…

