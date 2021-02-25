Michelle Pfeiffer’s pageant queen video in hot pants and cropped top is amazing We love the A-lister's Instagram

Michelle Pfeiffer has shared the most amazing throwback video of herself as a young pageant queen – and the clip simply has to be seen.

In a video captioned: "Hey, we all gotta start somewhere," the A-lister can be seen strutting her stuff for the camera with an Orange County sash worn across her torso.

A commentator could be heard saying: "From Orange County, Michelle Pfeiffer. Blue eyes, blonde hair. A softball player who also oil paints, she would like to become an actress."

Needless to say, the actress' social media followers were absolutely besotted with the footage, and rushed to the comment section of Michelle's post to tell her so.

"So gorgeous! The definition of elegance and class," wrote one.

"Wow!" added another, with a third writing: "Always gorgeous."

Michelle shared the incredible footage on Instagram

Even Michelle's famous friends were quick to comment.

"You are a legend Michelle Pfeiffer!" gushed Gary Janetti, while Andy Cogen couldn't resist leaving a sunshine emoji, seemingly implying that Michelle is a ray of light.

The 62-year-old's post comes days after she stunned fans with just how unbelievably youthful she looked as she posed in a green sheer top.

The Stardust actress looked eternally young as she covered the latest issue of Town & Country Magazine.

The actress confessed to loving the glamorous get-up she was modelling so much that she had to take a series of photos in it, and each one was more spectacular than the last.

Michelle also styled out a long dreamy necklace that dropped all the way down to her waist.

