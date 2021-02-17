Michelle Pfeiffer's latest confession will truly surprise you The star has been married since 1993

Michelle Pfeiffer keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, so when she opened up in a new interview and made a surprising confession, fans were thrilled.

The Scarface actress, 62, lifted the lid on life behind closed doors with her husband David E. Kelley when she spoke to Town & Country and touched on her aversion to social interactions.

She admitted: "There’s a line in The Age of Innocence - I'm not sure if it's actually in the novel or just in the movie - that says, 'Americans want to get away from amusement even more quickly than they want to get to it,' I've been doing that my entire life."

The Hollywood star then went on to use her own 40th birthday party as an example.

"Somebody threw a party for me, and it was just the worst evening," she confessed. "I have an eclectic group of friends, and they don’t necessarily gel, so I felt responsible. Why aren’t they talking? Are they not having a good time? I felt responsible."

Michelle wowed on the cover of the magazine

Michelle then revealed: "And I think that was the last party I ever had."

Given that Michelle is approaching her 63rd birthday, that's quite some time without a soiree.

Instead, the Stardust actress prefers a quieter life with her longtime husband - and even before the COVID-19 restrictions, her idea of a celebration would be a quiet night in with David.

Michelle says would never risk her relationship with David by working with him

The couple have been married since 1993 and Michelle recently made a rare comment about their relationship.

Although the Big Little Lies creator is incredibly successful, she doesn't want to work with him!

Michelle admitted in an interview with The New Yorker that she has never even been tempted to team up with her spouse.

"I've seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they're filing for divorce," she shared.

What they are doing seems to work for them because in November Michelle paid a loving tribute to David after 27 years of marriage.

The couple are also proud parents to daughter Claudia, 28, and son John, 26.

