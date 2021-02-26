Julianne Hough is almost unrecognisable in throwback picture The dancer and actress shared a picture from her childhood

Julianne Hough has posted a throwback snap and the former Dancing with the Stars professional looks almost unrecognisable.

Posting a screenshot from her family group chat, Julianne showed off a picture of herself and one of her older sisters when they were on a family holiday in 2005.

The two young blonde girls were flashing huge smiles at the camera while sat on the rocks overlooking the ocean.

Julianne clearly looked back fondly on the memories, sharing the caption: "Speaking of babies…." alongside the hugging and face surrounded by hearts emojis.

Her relative who posted the picture in the group chat remarked: "Precious beauties."

Julianne responded, saying: "Awe wow!!! Babies!!" She also referenced her huge grin, joking: "You can tell I just got my braces off hahaha."

"Showing off with an ear to ear smile!" joked her relative.

The star shared the throwback on her Instagram Stories

One of Julianne's other relatives then recounted: "That was such a fun backpacking trip. Love you Jules!"

Although Julianne was flashing a huge smile in her throwback snap, earlier this month the dancer was far from her usual happy, upbeat self.

Sharing an emotional video with her Instagram followers, Julianne was sat in the dark in her car, looking visibly tired and upset.

Julianne is consistently upbeat on her Instagram feed

"Do you ever just sit in your car outside of your house or in your garage and just cry?" she posed to her followers. "How's your day going?"

While her fans were likely worried about the star, she added another video to make sure they knew she was alright.

"But guess what? That's what dads are for. So you call your dad and he makes you feel better. Thank you papa," the star from inside her LA kitchen.

