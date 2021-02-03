Julianne Hough's stunning kitchen in Hollywood Hills home has unexpected detail - see inside Her house is beautiful

Julianne Hough lives in a beautiful hilltop home and her kitchen alone belongs in a design magazine.

The professional dancer gave fans a sneak peek at the culinary space which showcased her impressive sense of home-style.

MORE: Julianne Hough looks incredible in one-of-a-kind all-white workout outfit

Julianne was dancing around her kitchen in an Instagram post wearing a red two-piece outfit, and in the process allowed her followers to see the impressive space around her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough's mother is as stunning as she is in swimsuit

From the gorgeous lighting to the chic, blue cabinets and marble countertops, the kitchen looked homely but expertly designed.

There is even a library ladder to keep the tops of her cupboards in reach!

Julianne previously revealed details of her home to Better Homes & Garden and proudly said: "I've created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self."

She added: "Rather than buying on trend, Jake [Arnold, interior designer] and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless. I like it when you can't tell an object's age, when you don't know whether it's brand-new or a century old."

MORE: Find out what Julianne Hough eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

MORE: Julianne Hough shares glimpse inside very glamorous private jet

Julianne loves her kitchen cabinets

Julianne recently showed off a little more of her home when she posted a video inside her pad on social media.

She was filming her first live workshop for her fitness brand, KINRGY, and shared a glimpse of her bedroom, kitchen and garage – the latter of which she transformed into a gym space.

RELATED: Julianne Hough's red hot workout outfit could be her most sizzling yet

MORE: Julianne Hough turns heads in crop top and hot pants

Julianne has an amazing library ladder in her kitchen to reach the top shelves

Julianne lives in the home by herself after splitting from her husband, Brooks Laich, last year after two years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.

We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.