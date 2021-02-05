Julianne Hough's dancer's figure looks sensational in mini tuxedo dress The Dancing with the Stars pro wowed fans

Julianne Hough is like a walking commercial for why dance is good for your body.

The Dancing with the Stars alum displayed her toned dancer's figure in a mini tuxedo dress for a fun clip on Instagram – and she looked incredible!

Playfully sashaying her way towards the camera surrounded by a blue background, Julianne swung her hips and pointed her feet before blowing a cheeky kiss.

Her thigh-skimming dress displayed her lean legs, which she added a little height to in a pair of black and nude pointed-toe heels.

Her bronde – brown and blonde – hair was styled in effortless waves and she accentuated her eyes with a smokey brown balanced against a glossy pink lip.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Happy dance to welcome NEW happenings into this beautiful NEW month."

Julianne looked incredible in her mini dress

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Beautiful, strong and inspiring. Huge hugs and kisses." A second wrote: "So much joy. That dress is rocking!" A third added: "Most beautiful girl in the world."

There's no denying Julianne is a gorgeous woman, and we can see where she gets her looks from after she shared some fun videos during a mother-daughter outing earlier this week.

Julianne's thigh-skimming dress was a hit with fans

Enjoying a dip in an outdoor pool and a soak in the sauna with her mother Marriann, Julianne shared some clips - watch above - from their day out, rightfully calling her mum "stunning" in one of her posts.

"My mother is just STUNNING," she wrote across a video of Marriann rocking a snakeprint swimsuit as she enjoyed the view.

Julianne and her mother look so similar

Her age-defying mother also braved the "freezing" temperatures with Julianne as they held hands and jumped into the pool together. The professional dancer herself looked amazing as usual, showcasing her athletic figure in a pink crochet bikini top and floral briefs.

