Julianne Hough opens up in sad video - admits she just wants to cry The star was emotional

Julianne Hough was far from her upbeat, happy self on Monday when she shared an emotional video with fans and she was on the brink of tears.

The Dancing With the Stars professional was sat in the dark in a parked car and looked tired and upset in her heartfelt Instagram Story.

She spoke to her fans and asked: "Do you ever just sit in your car outside of your house or in your garage and just cry? How's your day going?"

WATCH: Julianne Hough gets emotional in heartfelt video

Julianne appeared to have been crying and captioned the post: "This new moon energy coming up is…." and added a mind-blowing emoji.

While her fans were likely worried about the star, she added another video to make sure they knew she was ok.

Talking from her kitchen inside her LA home she said - with a little more cheer: "But guess what? That's what dads are for. So you call your dad and he makes you feel better. Thank you papa."

Julianne is close to her brother Derek Hough and her dad Bruce

Julianne didn't address why she was feeling upset, and may just have been having a bad day.

The talented dancer's Instagram is normally packed with positivity and plenty of impressive dance routines.

She regularly delights her fans with her messages and posts which often include some of her family members.

Julianne recently shared some fun photos with her mum Mari Anne

Julianne is incredibly close to her brother, Derek Hough, and her lookalike mum, Mari Anne, too.

In fact, her mother featured on Julianne's social media page recently, making it clear where Julianne gets her incredible looks from.

The mother-daughter duo were enjoying a dip in an outdoor pool and a soak in the sauna too. In the video, Mari Anne wore a snakeskin swimsuit and showed off her fabulous physique.

Julianne branded her mum, "stunning" in the snapshot and her fans couldn't have agreed more.

