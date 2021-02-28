Jennifer Aniston receives iconic recognition ahead of Golden Globes The Morning Show actress is no stranger to award ceremonies

Jennifer Aniston is a regular at red carpet events and over the years has wowed in some show-stopping dresses.

The Friends actress has an incredible sense of style, and this has been recognised in a new star-studded poll.

READ: Jennifer Aniston wows in pink mini dress while getting hair transformation at salon

The Morning Show star ranked in top place in a new survey titled The Most Iconic Vintage Red Carpet Looks, conducted by Save on Energy in timing with the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares behind-the-scenes look on set of The Morning Show

Jennifer's John Galliano for Christian Dior gown, which she wore to the 2020 Emmy Awards, received 24 per cent of the vote, seeing her beat other vintage-wearing stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston stuns in red bikini during reunion with Brad Pitt

MORE: Jennifer Aniston floors fans with figure-hugging outfit on set of The Morning Show

The survey revealed that 70 per cent of women said that seeing a celebrity wearing a vintage or recycled look encouraged them to shop second-hand.

Jennifer Aniston's vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior gown topped a star-studded new poll

While Jennifer isn't up for any nominations at this year's Golden Globes, she's no stranger to the prestigious ceremony.

In 2020, the 52-year-old was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show. The award went to Olivia Colman for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown.

READ: Jennifer Aniston's sweet bond with Lisa Kudrow's son revealed

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest

While the past year has been different for everyone, Jennifer has now been able to return to work to start filming the second series of The Morning Show.

The Friends star is no stranger to star-studded events

On Friday, the award-winning star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself making a coffee in the kitchen on set.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows with windswept beach photo alongside special message

MORE: Jennifer Aniston has a heavenly bedroom inside $21 million mansion

The star is also getting ready to reunite with her Friends co-stars for the much-anticipated reunion show. Due to the pandemic restrictions, the show has been repeatedly delayed, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast has began filming for it.

The actress is now back to work on The Morning Show

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, has already shot material for it, and gave an insight into the reunion while appearing on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.