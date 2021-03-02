Lisa Rinna wins praise for incredible before and after photos The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted relatable new photos

Lisa Rinna won praise from her Instagram followers on Tuesday after sharing some incredibly relatable before and after photos.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted two very different side-by-side images of herself to highlight the difference a year of lockdown has made to her appearance.

Underneath the date "March 2020", Lisa looks very glam in a gorgeous satin blue frock, expertly styled hair and a full face of perfectly contoured makeup.

While under the "March 2021" date, Lisa has covered up her hair under a Prada bucket hat, while rocking a pyjama-style shirt and a bare face with black-rimmed glasses.

Captioning the snap, the 57-year-old simply wrote: "Yup", followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

Her fans were quick to comment, with one posting: "Same over her sister, same." A second wrote: "Still look cute." A third added: "You're not alone." While a fourth joked: "At least the hat is Prada."

Lisa's fans related to her before and after photos

Last month, Lisa posted a very different look on social media, sharing a sensational photo of herself striking a pose in a coral bikini, and what's more, the photo was taken by none other than her husband Harry Hamlin!

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Lisa can be seen looking down the camera lens with her hair slicked back as she wades in the ocean, with the famous mum captioning her picture: "Harry Hamlin is not a bad photographer."

Before long, the TV star's followers were rushing in their dozens to share complimentary messages beneath her photo. "Rock it mama!" one exclaimed. "Damn!" added another, with a third saying: "Remind Harry Hamlin that he is a very lucky man. Gorgeous."

