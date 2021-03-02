Superman & Lois renewed for second season and fans are over the moon Big news for the Arrowverse

The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a second season just a day after the first episode aired.

The new series - which follow Clark Kent and his wife and two sons - received such good ratings that network bosses were sold immediately.

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch star as Clark and Lois Lane, parents of two twin boys who moved back to the Kent family farm after they lose their jobs in journalism.

But soon the boys learn of their father’s true heritage - when their own powers begin to appear.

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch star

The show averaged 1.7 million total viewers across the 90-minute premiere on 23 February 2021.

It was the network’s most-watched Tuesday primetime in more than two years.

"Yaaaaaaaaaaaay!!! It's a official!" shared one fan as another added: "Superman & Lois really did hit different huh."

They return to his parent's farm

"The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment," said Mark Pedowitz, CW Chairman and CEO.

"We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."

But soon their sons begin to develop powers

Superman & Lois is part of the Arrowverse universe, along with The Flash and Supergirl.

Superman & Lois airs on The CW at 9pm EST.

