Rochelle Humes shares photo of herself as toddler – and she looks so much like Alaia-Mai

Rochelle Humes has shared an adorable photo of herself as a little girl – and the famous mum looks so much like her eldest daughter, Alaia-Mai!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the mother-of-three posted a photo of herself taken way back when, writing: "Baby Roch."

In the snap, the former singer can be seen wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and smiling from ear-to-ear as she runs her hands through her hair.

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes share two young daughters – Alaia-Mai and Valentina – and also a baby boy called Blake.

The This Morning host's post comes exactly a week after she marked the first anniversary of her baby brand.

She launched her brand My Little Coco in February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic.

Rochelle as a toddler!

To celebrate the one-year milestone, Rochelle posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one of herself cuddling baby Blake and another that shows her holding a mini cupcake.

"WOW my baby @mylittlecoco is one today!! Not sure where that time has gone...I cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of this one! Launching a business weeks before a global pandemic hit was far from ideal, and god it’s been testing. BUT I couldn’t have hoped for a better start and it’s all gonna be part of our journey," she wrote in the caption.

"Seeing the stats honestly blow my mind every single day and I’m SO thankful to everybody that’s supported us in this first year. I literally read every single message, and they continue to make me smile..from you saying our Everything Balm is helping your little ones eczema or that the Curling Custard has changed your life."

