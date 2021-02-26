Jamie Oliver and wife Jools looked more loved-up than ever in sweet photo The famous chef took to Instagram

Jamie Oliver has shared the sweetest photo of himself and his wife Jools enjoying each other's company on Friday, and the famous pair look more loved-up than ever!

Both could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they looked at the camera, and we have to admit – Jamie looked rather sharp in a pair of oversized, yellow-framed glasses.

As for Jools, her long, brunette hair was worn in its usual straight style, and the mother-of-five opted for a bright blue top in keeping with the day's sunny weather.

Doting dad Jamie's post comes days after his other half took to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback snap of herself cradling their youngest child River when he was just a baby.

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

"Baby River," Jools captioned the snap, in which she could be seen wearing a gorgeous purple cardigan as River – who could be seen in a little red jumper – reached out to touch her face.

Needless to say, Jools' fans loved the picture, and were quick to say so in the comment section.

"Beautiful photo," wrote one, with another adding: "So gorgeous."

Earlier in February, Jools delighted fans yet again with another heart-melting snap of her kids when she uploaded a photo of sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, in the bathroom.

"Early bath," she wrote beneath the picture.

The top of the boys' heads could just be seen as they enjoyed a bath, but of even more interest to Jools' fans was the gorgeous wallpaper behind them!

One commenter wrote: "Stunning wallpaper Jools!!"

